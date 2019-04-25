KERR COUNTY, Texas — A former teacher at Center Point Elementary School in Kerr County is facing several child pornography charges after investigators say they discovered dozens of images on his cell phone.

36-year-old Russell Lynn Berry was a 1st-grade teacher at Center Point from August 2017 until November 2018. Previously, Berry taught at Meadow Village Elementary School in San Antonio's Northside Independent School District from 2006 until 2017.

On November 2 of 2018, investigators seized Berry's cell phone which they believed contained child pornography. The phone was sent to U.S. Secret Service forensic investigators, who say they located several child porn images on the device.

A grand jury handed down one 33-count indictment and another 21-count indictment against Berry. He is currently in the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling more than $200,000.