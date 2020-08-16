Former NFL star Chip Banks shot in Atlanta, in serious condition

One of the victims in the triple shooting was declared dead at the scene, police say.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are trying to determine what caused a triple shooting that left former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition and another man dead.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker tells 11Alive that officers responded to the scene off Oliver Street in northwest Atlanta at around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday and found three men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. The other two victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady for treatment.

Police say 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition. There was no update on the other victim, identified by Rooker as Bennie C. Harris.

"Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, Rooker said.

She said the investigation is ongoing.