Former Midland County jailer charged for participation in Capitol riot

Brannan is the third person from Midland to be charged in connection with the riot.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The FBI has arrested and charged another Midlander in connection with the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6.

Cory Ray Brannan, a former jailer with the Midland County Sheriff's Office, has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, search warrants resulted in AT&T phone records showing a number primarily used by Brannan was in the area of D.C. on January 6 and had made contact with people who were inside the Capitol building that day.

Brannan was also photographed outside of the Capitol wearing a Trump hat and a vest with multiple patches on it, including one from III%, aka "The Three Percenters".

The FBI says this group is "part of a militia movement that asserts a constitutional right to armed confrontation with the U.S. Government, believing they are a spiritual successor to the U.S. revolutionists who fought against the British Crown during the American revolution".

FBI agents met with MCSO Captain Adam Hilliard who oversees the jail. Hilliard identified the subject in photos from the riot as Brannan.

Court documents show Brannan is out on a personal recognizance bond.

Brannan is the third person from Midland to be charged in connection to the January 6 riot. Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa have both been charged, with Rosa pleading guilty and Cudd's trial set for February 7.