HOUSTON — A local pastor has been arrested and charged for sexual abuse of a family member, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Stephen Bratton, 43, has been charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The victim said Bratton sexually abused her starting from 2013, when she was just 13 years old. The abuse continued until in 2018, the D.A.'s Office said.

The victim said they would have sex multiple times a day or several times a week.

Bratton was a pastor for Grace Family Baptist Church. He recently stepped down from the ministry and is no longer a pastor there.

He is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to the church for a statement but have not heard back at this time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: