HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Precinct 3 captain has been charged in alleged sex assault and indecency incidents involving a young girl dating back to 1989.

Jack Hagee, 74, is charged with indecency with a child for an alleged incident in May 1989 and aggravated sexual assault of a child for an alleged incident in May 1997.

According to court records, the victim, now 38 years old, told police when she was 4 to 5 years old, Hagee touched her inappropriately and exposed his privates to her in the bathroom at the residence where they lived.

The woman told investigators the alleged abuse happened about 3 times a week until she was 13 years old. She described the abuse as a “full-on sexual relationship.” Police said Hagee was 43 and 51 years old when the alleged abuse occurred.

Investigators tried calling Hagee for an interview, but he refused, according to court documents.

Hagee was arrested in Trinity, Texas on Wednesday. Law enforcement sources tell KHOU 11 Hagee’s brother is John Hagee, the founder and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio.

