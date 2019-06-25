GONZALES COUNTY, Texas — A former employee of Gonzales High School has been arrested and charged with distribution or display of harmful material to a minor, according to Gonzales Police Chief Tim Crow.

Kelsie Marie Remschel, the former employee, is accused of 'sexting' at least one student.

Remschel was arrested at 12:30 p.m. today. The investigation started on Monday.

If there are any other victims, they are encouraged to let police know.

Gonzales High School is located in Gonzales County, about an hour and a half east of Bexar County.