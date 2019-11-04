DENVER — A former Denver firefighter faces two charges relating to a secret recording device discovered in another firefighter's sleeping room, according to the Denver District Attorney.

Daniel Flesner, 47, has been charged with:

One count of tampering with physical evidence, a felony.

One count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, a misdemeanor.

Flesner recently retired from his position as a lieutenant with the Denver Fire Department. He had been with DFD for 27 years.

The DA said Flesner is accused of secretly placing a recording device in the sleeping room of another firefighter with the lens facing the changing area. When the device was discovered and reported to superiors, of which he was one, Flesner is accused of tampering with the device, the DA added.

RELATED: Firefighter in custody after hidden camera found inside firehouse

According to the arrest warrant, a female firefighter discovered the camera on March 31.

When confronted about the camera, Flesner initially claimed it was a prank, the arrest warrant said.

“This is not the character of the Denver Fire Department,” DFD Lt. Greg Pixley said. “This is a terrible act that has caused anger, frustration and disgust.”

Flesner is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing on Monday, April 22 at 8 a.m.

This story draws on previous reporting from 9Wants to Know Reporter Jeremy Jojola.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know