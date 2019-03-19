SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County jail officer has been convicted and sentenced to six months of probation after charges stemming from a 2016 incident involving an inmate, according to officials with the District Attorney's Office.

In the summer of 2016, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office determined Michael Fernandez lied about the incident in which he "used excessive force against the inmate," resulting in a 15-day suspension. Officials say he was later arrested after a grand jury indictment.

As per the conditions of his probation, Fernandez was also ordered by the judge to complete an anger management course and pay a $1,000 fine. The conviction also prevents him from ever holding "a license to be a jailer or a license to be a peace officer in the State of Texas" in the future.