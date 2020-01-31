SAN ANTONIO — (Note: The above video is from Jan. 23, 2020.)

Former Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas “Nico" LaHood, and other members of his law firm, joined the criminal defense team of former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela, according to court documents filed Thursday

LaHood, his partner Jay Norton, and attorneys Patrick Ballantyne and Jason Goss joined Barrientes Vela’s defense team, court records show. The four join Vela’s current criminal defense attorney, Leslie Sachanowicz.

Barrientes Vela was indicted Jan. 23 on three felony charges, two charges of tampering with evidence and one charge of aggravated perjury. She was also indicted on three misdemeanor charges of official oppression. Marc Garcia, who was formerly a captain under Barrientes Vela, was also indicted on criminal charges—one charge of aggravated perjury, and three charges of official oppression.

Records show Barrientes Vela is due in court next month in connection with the case.

