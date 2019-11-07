SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday night by BCSO authorities for assault charges stemming from a 2017 incident, according to officials.

Raynell Ishman, 26, faces charges of assault resulting in bodily injury after allegedly assaulting a Bexar County inmate in late 2017. He was terminated a month later, just nine months after joining the office.

"Although this former employee was terminated in 2017, accountability goes much further than simply being terminated," Sheriff Javier Salazar is quoted as saying in a release.