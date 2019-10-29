SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after a grand jury returned a 3-count indictment on charges of official oppression.

The sheriff’s office said Ramon Rivera is accused of impropriety with a confidential informant. According to BCSO officials, Rivera asked a confidential informant to purchase drugs for him. The sheriff also said Rivera made unwanted sexual advances on the informant.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Monday:

In October of 2017, Rivera was investigated by BCSO Public Integrity Unit for improprieties under color of his office. Rivera was suspected of subjecting a woman to unwanted sexual advances and forcing her to obtain controlled substances for him. In April of 2018, during the investigation by BCSO Public Integrity and BCSO Internal Affairs, Rivera resigned from the agency, which resulted in a general discharge. PIU investigators continued the criminal investigation and presented the case to the Bexar County District Attorney, which resulted in the indictment.

