SAN ANTONIO — According to court documents obtained by Kens 5, Nico LaHood will serve a probated suspension following a finding by the Texas Bar’s Evidentiary Panel that LaHood committed 'professional misconduct.'

The former district attorney of Bexar County has been suspended from practicing law for one year, with the suspension being fully probated, starting on March 5, 2019 and concluding on March 4, 2020.

According to the State Bar of Texas, a 'fully probated' suspension means that LaHood will be able to continue practicing law during the suspension period, but that he will have to comply with specific 'terms of probation' throughout that period.

The complaint against LaHood was made by the chair of the Grievance Committee for State Bar of Texas District 10.

The Evidentiary Panel found that, in the course of representing a client, LaHood made an ‘extrajudicial’ statement and ‘used means to that had no substantial purpose other than to embarrass, delay, or burden a third person.’

As for the terms of LaHood's probation, the attorney must comply with Minimum Continuing Legal Education requirements, Interest on Lawyers Trust Account requirements, respond to any requests for information from the Chief Disciplinary Counsel, and pay nearly $10,000 in attorney’s fees and direct expenses to the State Bar of Texas.