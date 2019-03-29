SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff’s detention officer was indicted and accused Thursday of organizing fights inside the jail.

A grand jury indicted Raul Gonzales, who was charged with using his power to make inmates gang up on another inmate who later had to be treated at the hospital. Specifically, he faces charges of official oppression, violation of civil rights, aggravated assault and engaging in organized crime.

BCSO launched their investigation into Gonzales after KENS 5 contacted them about allegations dating back to 2017. The sheriff’s office fired him later that year.

“I remain committed to holding public servants accountable when they decide to abuse their power," Sheriff Javier Salazar is quoted as saying in a BCSO released after Thursday's indictment.