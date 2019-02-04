SAN ANTONIO — Another former deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested, officials said Tuesday.

Rita Salazar, 33, was taken into custody on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity following an indictment. BCSO officials said she was previously arrested in the summer of 2017, following a months-long investigation that found she was collecting drug debts for an inmate.

She would later resign on a dishonorable discharge “in lieu of allegations for criminal misconduct.”

Salazar was an 11-year veteran of BCSO at the time of her arrest in 2017.

Tuesday's arrest is the latest in a string of apprehensions, firings and indictments involving former BCSO deputies,