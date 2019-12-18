SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff's deputy previously arrested and charged over the summer with continuous family violence has been taken into custody once again after a bond increase issued "due to non-compliance with conditions set by the court."

Justin Storlie, 35, was arrested in June by San Antonio Police officers, and re-arrested two months later for "violating conditions of his bond." He eventually resigned from BCSO while under investigation, having been with the office for five years.

Storlie's bond now stands at $60,000.

