SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an investigation into a 2017 incident.

A spokesperson for BCSO said deputies had a warrant to arrest Tayrn Armitage on a charge of Official Oppression. In November of 2017, Armitage allegedly assaulted an inmate by using excessive force at the Adult Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit investigated the allegation and passed it on to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, who indicted Armitage for official oppression.

In August, while under investigation, Armitage resigned from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

“The law applies to everyone equally,” sheriff Javier Salazar said. “If someone under the color of their office, assaults an inmate in our custody, it will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with accordingly. I commend the Sheriff’s Public Integrity Unit and the District Attorney’s Office for their diligent work.”

Armitage, 26, faces a misdemeanor charge.

