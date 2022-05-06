Former NFL star, Orange native Earl Thomas arrested at restaurant in hometown

He was arrested on a warrant out of Austin for a violation of a court protective order, according to Orange Police.

ORANGE, Texas — Former NFL star Earl Thomas is behind bars after Orange Police arrested him Friday night at a restaurant in town.

A person saw Thomas at Spanky’s Bar and Grill around 8:35 p.m. Friday and called the police, according to the Orange Police Department.

He was arrested on a warrant out of Austin for a violation of a court protective order, stemming from him sending threatening messages to his wife about her and their children.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Thomas owns a home in West Austin with his estranged wife and also spends time in Orange, where he grew up.

A warrant on April 27 accused Thomas of violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months, which a third-degree felony.

Thomas’ May 2021 protective order requires him to communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application. The woman told police Thomas refuses to download the application and shows up unannounced to places she visits, according to the police affidavit.

She said Thomas recently began sending threatening text messages.

Thomas allegedly sent a text on April 18 claiming he had two handguns, saying, “Waiting on hand in foot is why I’ll kick ur ass.”

He also allegedly threatened to poison the children. Police say he later texted, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road.”

In May 2020, police arrested Thomas’ wife after she was accused of pointing a loaded pistol at his head after breaking into a vacation home and finding him with another woman. She filed for divorce that November.

The seven-time Pro Bowl safety has not played since 2020 when the Baltimore Ravens released him after he punched a teammate during a preseason practice. He played for West Orange-Stark High School and graduated in 2007. He also played for the University of Texas from 2008 to 2010. On April 22, 2022 he told an ESPN reporter he hopes to return to the NFL.