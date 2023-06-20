Report: Southwest Florida mom charged after dog mauls baby

According to authorities, back on Feb. 14, Wisniewski told them she put the baby in her bassinet and had plans on taking a shower, the Miami Herald reports.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Southwest Florida mother was arrested this month after authorities said a puppy mauled her baby's fingers off, multiple outlets report.

Chloe Wisniewski, 21, was arrested on June 17, and charged with neglect of a child resulting in great bodily harm, records show. The incident occurred back in February in Port Charlotte, according to WINK-TV News.

According to authorities, back on Feb. 14, Wisniewski told them she put the baby in her bassinet and had plans on taking a shower, the Miami Herald reports. While she was in the bathroom, the outlet reports she heard screaming coming from the room and exited to find her 3-month-old pit bull mix she had gotten the night before "chewing" on the baby's hand.

She immediately removed the dog, wrapped the infant's hand and called 911. The child was taken to a local hospital, but was later flown to Tampa General where the baby had three fingers amputated on her land hand and two partially amputated on her right hand, WINK-TV reports.

The dog was confiscated by Charlotte County Animal Control and an investigation into the mother showed she tested positive for THC, an active ingredient in marijuana, multiple outlets say.