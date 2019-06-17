PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Hudson man was arrested Friday after deputies say he refused to pay for his meal at a restaurant and exposed his genitals to other customers.

Deputies say they responded to the Kickin Wingz restaurant in Port Richey and found the manager waiting with Brandon Muenz, 30. Deputies say Muenz was sitting on the floor and his clothes were so torn up, his genitals were exposed when he moved around.

According to an arrest report, deputies spoke with several witnesses at the restaurant, who said a waiter asked Muenz if he was going to pay for his bill after eating chicken wings. The witness told deputies it appeared as if Muenz was rubbing himself while he tried to look for money, the report says.

When the manager came over, Muenz ran out the front door, deputies say. According to law enforcement, Muenz was chased and caught by another witness and the manager.

Muenz was charged with breach of peace; disorderly conduct.

