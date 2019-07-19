A Pensacola man is accused of masturbating in a Walmart parking lot and grabbing an Escambia County deputy’s butt while being arrested.

The Pensacola News Journal reported Trenton James Rich, 19, was arrested Saturday at the Walmart on North Navy Boulevard. Citing an arrest report, the newspaper said Rich grabbed the deputy’s butt and said, “Let me just feel it.”

Jail records show Rich, 19, is charged with battery of an officer, assault on an officer, resisting an officer and exposure of sexual organs.

According to the News Journal, Rich is accused of masturbating on a picnic table while staring toward two men in a car. When approached by law enforcement, Rich is accused of giving the deputy his name and saying "suck my d---," the newspaper said.

Authorities claim Rich resisted arrest, pulled his pants down, exposed his private area and told the deputy to "suck on it." At one point, the newspaper said Rich stepped back into a karate stance and mimed karate chops at the deputy's face.

According to law enforcement, Rich grabbed the deputy's arms and his butt. The deputy chased him behind Walmart, where he was arrested.

According to online records, Rich was booked into the Escambia County Jail. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.

