DELAND, Fla. — A man in Florida facing charges of battering his mother coughed and blew at deputies while he was being arrested, telling them he hoped they caught COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home 46-year-old Brent Smith shares with his mother on Saturday night after she said he shoved her several times, grabbed a butter knife and threatened to kill her.

The sheriff's office says that as deputies took Smith into custody, he threatened them and coughed at them from the back of a patrol car, saying that he hopes they catch the coronavirus.

"I hope you die. I hope you catch corona. I hope the coronavirus, I hope it latches on to you," Smith said on the bodycam video.

He was being held in jail without bond, facing several charges including aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, assault on a law enforcement officer and corruption by threat against a public official.

