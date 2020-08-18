Flea market owner credits security staff for stopping violence from escalating

Joe Dauley said security officers employed by the Mission Open Air Market intervened when shots were fired and disarmed the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities said one man has died from his injuries after a shooting at the Mission Open Air Market on Sunday.

San Antonio Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. after an argument. When officers arrived on the scene, they found injured victims in three different areas of the parking lot.

Investigators said they found shell casings scattered throughout the crime scene, and weapons on the vehicles of the victims.

Miguel Cruz was shopping at the market when the first shots were fired.

“At the beginning, we were thinking the first shots were fake rounds or fireworks. We thought everything was normal,” said Cruz.

Cruz said after the first shots, he heard what he described as a “large exchange of gunfire.”

A KENS 5 Eyewitness, who wants to remain anonymous, caught the moments the shots were fired on cell phone video. A man can be heard in the background screaming, “Get down, get down!”

Cruz said that's when he quickly tried to find a place to hide.

“We were in the middle of the road, so we didn’t have any place to cover ourselves with. We were just under the vendor’s roof. I mean, we were really in danger,” said Cruz.

The San Antonio Police Department said at least four victims were shot.

On Monday, authorities said a 38-year-old man died from his injuries.

Three other people, ages 14 to 27, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Chief William McManus said on Sunday that preliminary information suggests the shooting started from an argument.

“At this point, we don’t believe any of the people shot were innocent bystanders,” said McManus.

McManus said investigators believe one of the shooting victims is a suspect, but there were multiple shooters.

The Mission Open Air Market released a statement on their Facebook Monday, saying in part, “Our security and staff HEROICALLY kept the incident contained….Our security confronted, disarmed, and detained three suspects, then began to render first-aid, until first responders arrived.”

Joel Dauley has owned the flea market for close to 40 years, and said nothing like this has ever happened.

He said the shooting was not an altercation between vendors and customers, but isolated in the parking lot.

“This was all contained in the parking lot. So, thank God nobody was hurt. It was random. It had nothing to do with the market itself - could've happened anywhere,” said Dauley.

Dauley commended the actions of his security staff, saying their quick actions to intervene prevented the situation from escalating.

“Our security, which was here on the fence behind me here, intervened. Two men took off across the parking lot running. He apprehended them, arrested him and waited for SAPD to come,” said Dauley.

Dauley said the market is family-oriented, and they don’t serve alcohol.

He said he’s still in disbelief the violence happened at the market that’s been a shopping venue for generations of families.

“Our place is packed with kids. This is a family-oriented business. I mean, there was a thousand strollers here,” said Dauley. “And, to myself, I just can't imagine anybody would do that around kids, especially their own children.”

“It's a very peaceful place, and very safe. And there again, I keep bringing it home, thank God our security of the Mission Open Air Market stopped it,” he added.

Cruz said even though he saw the tragedy happen in front of him, he is not afraid to return to the market.

“I would go back to the flea market. Mostly, because I know that it was a private fight between them. And, because of the reaction of the security guards from the flea market,” said Cruz.