SAN ANTONIO — Five people in Bexar County have been charged with murder this week, according to a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

Bexar County Grand Juries handed down five indictments in four separate murder cases.

The Family Violence Unit is prosecuting two of the four cases, while the other two are being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division.

Joe Rodriguez has been charged with murder in connection with the May 19 death of Ruben Solis. According to the release, Solis "intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Ruben Solis by cutting and stabbing Solis [with a knife]." The indictment also includes a habitual offender enhancement in connection with two separate incidents in 1996 and 2004.

Darryl Eugene Webb has also been charged with murder. According to Webb's indictment alleged that Webb "intentionally and kknowingly caused the death of Clifford Alexander by shooting [him] with a [gun]" on May 23. The indictment also includes a repeat offender enhancement in connection with an incident from 1983.

Joe Angel Arredondo and Juan Gonzales were charged with murder in connection with the January 30, 2017 death of Marcelino Deleon. The indictment alleges that the two men "knowingly and intentionally caused [his] death" by shooting DeLeon with a gun. Indictments for both men include habitual offender enhancements.

Ruben Justin Trejo has also been charged with murder. The three-count indictment alleges "Trejo was attempting to commit the felony offense of evading arrest or detention with a car" on January 6 when he hit a car driven by Joseph Becker who later died.

