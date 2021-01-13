Fire breaks out at a storage facility on the east side

It happened along Highway 87 and Stuart Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at a storage facility on the city's east side broke out just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Bexar County firefighters responded to the blaze near the intersection of US Highway 87 and Stuart Road.

They found a single-story commercial structure building on fire and flames shooting out from one storage unit. Crews immediately upgraded to a 2nd alarm due to it being a commercial structure and a storage building as a precaution since they didn’t know what was inside.

Officials at the scene said there was no one inside the building and there were no injuries reported.