Fight breaks out between valet and man who had his car towed near downtown

The man who had his car towed near a nightclub confronted the valet attendant. That's when the two started fighting and the valet pulled a knife, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight with a parking attendant sent one man to the hospital and that valet went to jail, police said. The incident happened Sunday night north of downtown.

According to the San Antonio Police Department around 9:30 p.m., after the victim's car got towed from the parking area near a nightclub on Evergreen Street, he confronted the valet attendant and the two started fighting.

Police said the valet pulled a knife, cutting the other man's arms and hands. He was taken to University Hospital.