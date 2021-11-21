Fight between brothers leads to stabbing, police say

Officers were called out to a home on Babcock, near Fresno, around 12:10 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a fight between brothers may have led one to stab the other early Sunday morning on the northwest side.

Officers were called out to a home on Babcock, near Fresno, around 12:10 a.m. for a report of a family disturbance. That's where they found a man stabbed in the abdomen. Officers at the scene said he may have been stabbed by his brother.

The man who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. That man's brother was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Police are still investigating this incident.