HPD: One dead, 2 others injured in Fifth Ward shooting

Houston police said the shooters pulled up in a tinted-out Chevy Impala or Malibu and started shooting.

HOUSTON — A man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Fifth Ward, according to Houston police.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Noble, which is just east of the Eastex Freeway near Brewster Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death. They said another victim ran from the scene but was found and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was stable, police said. A woman was shot and taken to an area fire station, where she got treatment and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said there were no suspects in the area, but they reviewed surveillance video and found out that around 7:45 p.m., a tinted-out black Chevy car pulled up with three masked men inside. The vehicle had no license plate.

Authorities said the men got out and got into an argument with people outside a house on Noble. Two of the men pulled out guns and started shooting, police said. All three of the men then got back in the car and left southbound on Brewster, police said.

Officials said the incident happened in the span of about five minutes.

Authorities believe the car was a black 2015 to 2020 Chevrolet Malibu or Impala with tinted windows and no plates.

Officials said it looked like the shooters and victims knew each other and it didn't appear to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Correction: 3200 Noble at Brewster https://t.co/EMmkygqzJT — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2023