Female suspect shot by Del Rio police during armed confrontation, authorities say

Officials said the suspect had a rifle and "was uncooperative with officers upon their contact," and was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was reported hurt.

DEL RIO, Texas — A woman armed with a rifle was shot and taken to the hospital after a confrontation with Del Rio police officers, city officials said on Sunday.

At around 8:26 a.m., police were called to the 400 Block of W. Gutierrez Street about a woman at the residence with a weapon, who tried to take something from her yard before attempting to force her way into the home, where she was pushed away by the 911 caller's son.

Officers responded and got a description of the suspect. They encountered the woman at 8:31 a.m., and at 8:32 a.m. a radio call went out for shots fired, requesting an ambulance. They said the suspect had a rifle and "was uncooperative with officers upon their contact," and was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was found or reported injured.

"The situation escalated quickly, all threats to nearby residents were immediately contained and no need for further public alarm was needed," city officials said in a release.

"An Internal Affairs Investigation will commence as it is the mandatory process for all officer involved shooting incidents. The Del Rio Police Department Criminal Division will be handling the criminal investigation. The officer involved shooting incident has been turned over to the Local DPS Texas Rangers for further investigation," they said.