Vigil held for California woman who went missing after applying for job at Houston club

Felicia Johnson has been missing for longer than a week. Her father and community activist Quanell X are doing everything they can to get answers.

HOUSTON — Felicia Johnson has been missing since April 15 and the last week or so has been hard on her family.

They, along with friends and the police, have been searching for the 24-year-old California woman who was in Houston celebrating her birthday.

On Sunday night, they held a vigil where her bloody phone was found at Bear Creek Park.

Johnson's family members and community activists believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

“Some kind of way I’m finding the strength to just keep going and do what’s necessary for her,” Kevin Johnson, Felicia's dad, said. “Every day gets harder.”

Those who were at the vigil are begging for anyone with information to come forward.

“This sister deserves to be found. We must find her,” Quanell X said.

According to Quanell X, leads have taken them to what he says are fake social media pages.

"To make it look and seem as though she is still out there doing something other than in harm’s way. We firmly believe she is the victim of foul play,” he said.

Felicia was last seen at Cover Girls on West Little York where she applied for a job. According to Quanell X, an unidentified customer offered her a ride and he believes she was taken against her will.

“Felicia, hang in there sister. We love you, we’re looking for you. We’re hunting for you, and we will not stop,” Quanell X said.

As they continue to pray for Felicia, her father ended the vigil with a message to the daughter he said is a very sweet person with a kind heart.

“I’m not going nowhere. I’m here. Daddy's here,” he said.