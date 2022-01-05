Vigil held in San Diego for California woman who went missing during trip to Houston

In San Diego, friends and family members are gathering to hold a prayer vigil for the 24-year-old woman who went missing during a birthday trip to Houston.

HOUSTON — It’s approaching three weeks since 24-year-old Felicia Johnson disappeared.

The California woman was reportedly last seen at a Houston adult entertainment club in mid-April.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held at New Creation Church in San Diego on Sunday. One of Johnson's friends who was planning to attend spoke with KHOU 11 News.

The images of Johnson have captured the hearts of many: young and bright-eyed with a beautiful smile.

“She's great. She’s incredibly funny. She's witty. She's smart. She can crack a joke in 2.5 seconds,” her friend said.

She has asked to keep her identity anonymous given the ongoing investigation.

“I did want to talk just because I know not a lot of people other than her family has said anything about her. I just feel people need to know who she is as a person not just a pretty face,” she said.

Johnson went missing after allegedly applying for a job at Cover Girls adult entertainment club on April 15.

Her friend said she saw her before the trip to Texas.

“I just saw her on the 8th. She told me she was going to Houston for her birthday. I did her nails," her friend said.

She said she later found out the devastating news.

“She was, like, 'I’ll catch you in a few weeks.' Low and behold, I opened my Facebook a day or two after and see that she’s missing. I just talked to her," she said.

Her friend said it's been a tough process given the distance between San Diego and Houston. She said the gatherings in California have given her a little bit of comfort as they pray for Felicia's safe return.

“I feel like it gives us a little more hope. It kind of brought us together. All we have right now is Facebook groups. I’m texting with her aunt. That’s all we have at this point," she said.