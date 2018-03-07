A San Antonio man has been accused of impersonating a police officer in order to obtain nude images from a 10-year-old girl.

Enrique Roman Martinez, Jr. was arrested Monday following an FBI investigation that started in last September.

According to an affidavit, a man in Cape Coral, Florida filed a report with police stating that his 10-year-old daughter was forced to send nude photos of herself to an unknown individual over Snapchat.

Speaking to officers, the victim said that she was originally contacted by an unknown individual on YouTube, asking to chat using Snapchat.

The individual, who identified as “Savannah,” began sending photos to the girl over Snapchat, first of a 9-year-old girl standing naked in a bathroom, and then of another female named “Riley.” The victim said that in the photo of Riley, the bottom of her face and her vagina were visible.

The victim told investigators that “Savannah” then told her that a police officer named “Revis” needed to talk to her because she was in trouble for viewing the photos.

“Revis” then messaged the victim through the “Savannah” account and told her that she needed to send a nude photo of herself. The victim told investigators that she obliged to avoid getting into any more trouble.

Investigators were able to trace the IP address used by the YouTube account as well as the phone number connected to the Snapchat user to Martinez. He was brought in for questioning on June 27.

According to the affidavit, when agents asked about the YouTube account, Martinez said “I know why you are here,” but did not recall soliciting the victim for nude photos.

Martinez has been charged with Production of Child Pornography. He is facing a minimum of 15 years of jail time and a $250,000 fine.

