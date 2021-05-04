FBI offers reward for information on 'Bank Bomber Bandit' after robbery in Weimar, Texas

Investigators say a man walked into Hill Bank & Trust Co. in Weimar and threatened to detonate a bomb before fleeing with money.

WEIMAR, Texas — The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a suspect they're calling the “Bank Bomb Bandit” after a robbery in Weimar, Texas.

At approximately 1:22 p.m. on March 30, the suspect walked into Hill Bank & Trust Co. He demanded money from the teller and threatened to set off a bomb. The teller complied, and the suspect fled with the money in a light grey sedan.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man in his late 30s to early 50sbetween 5'6" and 6'0", medium build wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, a light gray hat with writing on the front. He had black shoes with white soles, and a black cloth facemask.

"Crime Stoppers may pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case," investigators said. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app."