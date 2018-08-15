HOUSTON — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a child sexual exploitation case.

The man may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in the case.

The video of the man with the child was first published by the the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October of 2017 so investigators know the video was made sometime before then.

If you recognize this man, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.)

"John Doe 40" is described as a white male, likely between the ages of 30 and 40. He appears to be heavyset with dark hair. "John Doe 40" could be heard speaking English in the video.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material.

ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324.)

© 2018 KHOU