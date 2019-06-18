SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a home in Vista before being stopped by the child's father was at-large Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Barbara Drive about 10:40 p.m. Monday, according to Sgt. A. W. Moses of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Maria Mejia, the mother of the child, said they were straightening up after a birthday party when her husband noticed their daughter was gone. That's when the father spotted a man carrying the child out of their home into the backyard and he confronted him.



The suspect put the child down and ran off and was last seen jumping a fence of a nearby yard, Moses said. A perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located.

Mejia said they never saw the man before and are now planning on moving after experiencing a prior break-in at their home a couple years ago.



The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds wearing a black sweater, black hat and white shoes, which were possibly Converse, Moses said.



Anyone with information about this attempted kidnapping was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.