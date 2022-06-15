Father, son both killed at same SE Houston house in 2 different shootings this week, HPD says

Houston police said the father was ambushed two days after his son's death. They both were shot and killed at the same house in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON — A father and son are both dead after two shootings on two different days this week at the same house in southeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said Thursday morning a preliminary investigation indicates the motive in both shootings appears to be robbery and narcotics-related.

Police said around 11:40 p.m. the group of suspects broke in and shot the man before ransacking the house. They also stole two vehicles -- a Jaguar F-Pace and a dark blue Mitsubishi Outlander.

Police said the victim in this shooting was found inside the house and was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, the 37-year-old victim's parents were told to go check on their son at the house on Swiss Lane. They're the ones who made the discovery and called the police on Monday night. Investigators said they were looking for that friend who notified the victim's parents.

On Wednesday night, at the same house on Swiss Lane, the 37-year-old victim's father was shot and killed, police said.

This shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the mother and father showed up at the house to pick up a vehicle. When they pulled up out front of the house, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and four to five masked suspects got out and started shooting into their vehicle.

The suspects then left the scene.

The father was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Neither victim has been identified and police said they have no known motive for the shootings.

“You know it's unfortunate you must live in an area where this thing takes place where you have four to five people jump out of car and shoot a truck up with two people in it,” HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).