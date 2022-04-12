'Praying for justice' | Father pleads for answers in daughter's unsolved murder case

It's been three years since Meagan Gonzales was tragically killed.

SAN ANTONIO — A local family is asking for help to find their daughter’s killer.

Meagan Gonzales vanished three years ago on November 11.Three weeks later, the 20-year-old's body was found burned beyond recognition in the southwest part of Bexar County near Atascosa.

"Me and the family are still feeling very hurt," said Eddie Gonzales, her father.

This time of the year is especially is hard because it marks the anniversary of his daughter's death and the holidays. Meagan used to decorate the house for Christmas along with her father.

Her favorite holiday flower still blooms throughout the home.

“She liked poinsettias that’s why I buy them all of the time,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales still doesn't know who killed his daughter but he said there are people of interest in the case.

“We’re still hoping and praying for justice to come soon.”

And within the next year.

He doesn’t want to go another holiday without knowing who killed his daughter. Gonzales pleads for them to turn themselves in.

“I’m hoping they hear us and one day they’ll think about it. That they would want to come forward”

While answers won’t bring his daughter back, it will bring closure.

“We continue to hope and hope and hope and pray,” he said.

Anyone with information in this case can contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

