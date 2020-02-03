HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for three pickup truck thieves involved in the death of a father late Sunday.

It was after 9 p.m. when police were called to the 5400 block of Market, in the Fifth Ward area.

A man and his adult son were in a vehicle chasing down the thieves who stole his large pickup truck, according to officers with the Houston Police Department.

Eventually, the father caught up to the suspects and confronted them. Police said the victim jumped on the side of the stolen truck, but the suspects kept going and struck multiple trees and headstones in a cemetery near I-10 and Lockwood.

Eventually the father fell off and may have even been run over by the pickup. He died at the scene.

The three suspects fled on foot, and police set up a search perimeter.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police said the suspects left behind DNA evidence that could help track them down.

Lt. Parris Ponton with HPD said the driver of the stolen truck could face a murder charge along with charges of failure to stop and render aid as well as felony stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

