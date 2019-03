HOUSTON — A father is charged with murder in his 2-week-old son's death.

Charges were upgraded against 27-year-old Luis Angel Pacheco, who prosecutors say is responsible for the baby death last month.

Pacheco was initially charged with injury to a child, but charges were expected to be upgraded because of Baby Daniel Pacheco's passing.

The father appeared in court Wednesday. Pacheco claims he dropped the baby while he was changing his diaper, according to information from court.

