A San Antonio father was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of severely harming his child.

According to police, Arthur Martinez called 911 in March of 2018 to report that his 3-month-old daughter was blue in the face and not breathing. Emergency responders took the baby to the hospital, where medical staff determined the child had severe head trauma and hemorrhaging.

The baby died five days later.

SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday that Martinez "constantly changed his story, and his story does not match up to the injuries that the child suffered."

Martinez has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. It remains unclear if that charge will be upgraded at a later time.