Police: Father and son shot while trying to chase down suspected burglars

It all started when the husband's wife saw two people outside their home trying to break into a SUV on the southeast side late Monday night, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Police arrested two teenagers believed to be responsible for shooting at a father and son on the southeast side late Monday night. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened after two suspects were attempting to break into a vehicle.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to 2400 McKinley Avenue for a shooting. They said a family was inside their home, the mother heard sounds coming from outside, came outside and saw two male suspects possibly trying to burglarize their SUV. Police said the mother went back in and alerted the father and son, they came out and the suspects took off on foot.

Investigators said the father and son got into the SUV and chased after them for about half a block to Schley Avenue and Mozart Avenue where one of the suspects began shooting at the vehicle. The father turned around and drove back to the home where EMS picked up the son and transported him to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said he was not hit by a bullet, but either grazed or injured by shrapnel. The vehicle, however, was struck by multiple rounds.