HPD says a male suspect fatally shot a female near a business Monday evening.

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a male suspect who they say fatally shot a female near a business in north Houston Monday evening.

Police say SWAT and K-9 officers were searching a wooded area near Kuykendahl at West Rankin when they took the suspect in to custody.

HPD said a female suspect has already been detained in connection with the deadly shooting.

Homicide investigators are headed to the scene.

UPDATE: The suspect was just taken into custody without incident by our SWAT officers. #hounews https://t.co/D4RJMElByI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2020