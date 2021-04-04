Easter tragedy: Pregnant woman shot to death during incident on west Houston road

Houston police said the woman was six months pregnant and was shot while riding in a car with her boyfriend and a small child.

HOUSTON — Houston police said a pregnant woman was shot to death Sunday in the Westchase area.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 11200 block of Richmond Avenue, near Wilcrest Drive.

According to police, the 22-year-old woman was six months pregnant and was the front seat passenger in a car with her boyfriend and a small child. Police said a person in a dark-colored coupe opened fire on the couple's car for an unknown reason. The bullet that struck the woman pierced through the trunk area of the car before striking her in the back.

Authorities said paramedics were in the area when the shooting happened and responded to the scene quickly. The woman was pulled from the vehicle and placed on the sidewalk, where authorities said she showed no signs of life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boyfriend and child were not injured and the boyfriend is cooperating with investigators. According to reports, the boyfriend had a gun in the car with him but investigators said they're not sure it played a role in the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but investigators said the suspect vehicle was following the victim's vehicle before the shooting.