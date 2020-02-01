SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday morning, Jesse Cruz and his neighbors swept up their memories of New Year's Eve. For the last 15 years, they've thrown a block party together in a neighborhood along Poplar Street on the northwest side.

The kicked off 2020 with dozens of fireworks.

"It looked like a display here, it was awesome," Cruz said. "I think this year was one of the best years. There was more family here than I ever had."

They had no idea the new year was cut short for a family down the street.

Just 20 minutes after midnight on Poplar and 24th Street, a 31-year-old man and 14-year-old girl were killed in a hit and run. San Antonio police said they were pulling out of a driveway when a car going about 100 mph hit them.

Their car caught on fire. A one-year-old and a five-year-old who who were also in the car survived. They suffered second degree burns to their upper body.

Police said the driver of the car that hit them kept going and eventually hit a utility pole. The suspect kept driving, broke down ran off, along with another man.

Cruz's heart aches for the family dealing with this loss.

"It's sad," Cruz said. "I had a niece pass away this year myself, and it's tragic, you know? It changes everything. It changes the way you look at life, too."

But he's also frustrated. He's seen this happen too many times in his neighborhood. "We always have bad accidents," Cruz said.

Cruz has asked the city to install speed bumps. He hasn't had much luck.

"We've been doing petitions," Cruz said. "There's only so much we can do, you know?"

He's carrying the worry with him into the new year, with another reminder to make each day count.

"We always have to stay vigilant," Cruz said. "Tomorrow's not promised to any of us, that's for sure."

Police are still searching for the two suspects. If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call the Traffic Investigations Unit at 210-207-7635.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Animal Care Services offers pet specials for the new year

Here's why January is known as divorce month

Methodist Hospital welcomes first baby born in the new year

750 Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq

There are new Texas laws going into effect January 1 that you need to know about