An unsolved murder still haunts a family 15 years later.

June 20 marks the anniversary of the death of Andrew Gover Jr., who was shot and killed while cleaning his truck at a car wash.

According to the family, detectives are working with zero to little evidence. The murder happened in the early morning hours, so there were no witnesses.

The father, Andrew Gover Sr., had a gut feeling that something was going to happen to his son before he was murdered.

“I saw lights,” he said. “I saw red lights. And I wanted to talk about it to him. But I never got a chance. Three days later, he passed over.”

June 20, 2003 is a day this father won’t forget. His son, Andy, was shot and killed just before 3 a.m.

He was washing his truck at a car wash on the northeast side at 14940 Nacogdoches Road.

“It is still hard,” Gover Sr. said. “It is hard. It seems like yesterday.”

The 21-year-old was a boxer. The family said he was a Golden Glove Champion in 2003, and had a dream to become a world champ.

“But it is hard,” the dad said. “After 15 years, and nobody knows nothing. People have forgotten about it. Only the loved ones suffer because we think about the past.”

The father said that his heart tells him that Andy knew his killer.

“My belief is, one day, I will see him again,” he said. “One day, we will make it to heaven. But whoever did it to them, there is only one door. And when he gets there, he’s going to find out that door is not going to be open to him if he doesn’t repent in this world.”

The family is also frustrated because their loved one’s case is not listed on the city’s cold case section. The family contacted the city and someone told them that the website was undergoing some changes to make it more user-friendly.

KENS 5 also reached out to SAPD who said the cold case unit would get back to us but we are still waiting on a response.

The family said you could be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward if you know anything about the murder and contact police with information that leads to an arrest.

