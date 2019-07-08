SAN ANTONIO — A family is still looking for answers after the man accused of killing a young mother took his own life.

Authorities discovered the body of Mary Lou Rodriguez last Thursday. Her husband, Enrique Perez, led authorities to her body and confessed to killing the 26-year-old mother of three children.

Rodriguez’s sister, Martha Carrillo, said she was close with her sister and spoke to her every day.

Carrillo reported Rodriguez missing July 27. According to the arrest affidavit, Perez told family and friends that Rodriguez was cheating on him and ran off with another man.

However, Carrillo said she knew something was wrong before her sister went missing. “It was something in her face that looked so sad, worried. I couldn’t tell what,” she said.

Officials searched for Rodriguez for nearly a week, while Carrillo said Perez was grieving at home with the family waiting for her return.

“He was in our home. He was here with me,” Carrillo said.

But Rodriguez never came home. Perez later confessed to her murder after he said they had an argument, according to police documents.

“I just wanted to believe him. We were here waiting for her to come back like he said she would,” Carrillo said.

Perez was arrested last Thursday and charged with murder.

On Tuesday, authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a guard found Perez unresponsive in his cell just before 10 p.m. Thirty minutes later, he was pronounced dead. Officials said he hanged himself in his cell.

“It's just overwhelming. It's like we don't understand what went through his head to have caused all this,” Carrillo said.

Now, three children are left without a mother and father.

“It's still unbelievable,” said Carrillo. “It is a loss and will hurt forever.”

Carrillo has been caring for Rodriguez’s children, along with four of her own.

Community organizations like the Blessed Angels Community Center have stepped up to help the family.

“These little kids, they're already hurting,” Blessed Angels CEO Marion Thomas said. “They have four children, and now here's three more. So, that's where we come in to help them to make the load easier on her because these kids need our help.”

They’ve been collecting food, clothes, and school supplies for all seven of the children.

“These children didn't ask for this life. They didn't ask for the tragedy that came upon them,” said Pamela Allen, Executive and Advocate for Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach. “But, they need to know that they have a community that's going to pray for them and help them and assist in any way that they can.”

Carrillo said they also need help with monetary donations. She said they are working on adopting the Rodriguez’s children and the costs are overwhelming.

If you’d like to make a donation, the family has a GoFundMe set up where you can help.

Thomas said if you’d like to donate through the Blessed Angels Community Center, go to their website, or call 210-284-4391.

