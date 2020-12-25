Family continues to plead for a suspect to come forward, 1 year after 24-year-old woman killed in Dallas

“Think how you would feel if that was your loved one gunned down. At 24,” Nikel Perkins' cousin Shenequa Perkins said.

DALLAS — It has now been one year since 24-year-old Nikel Perkins died after a holiday party at a Dallas dance hall.

Perkins was a member of the horseback trail riding group “Buckwild Gang” and on Dec. 22, 2019, they held their Christmas party. After the party, Perkins' family said a fight involving an outside group started in the parking lot, and it ended with Perkins caught in the crossfire.

Dallas police have made no arrests, and the family is pleading for the suspect to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in, that’s all you have to do. I know you haven’t been able to get any good sleep or eat right since. Because you know you were wrong. You took that beautiful smile away,” said Nikel Perkins' sister, Tynea Perkins.

“Think how you would feel if that was your loved one gunned down. At 24,” cousin Shenequa Perkins said. “Just beginning. Hadn’t had a chance to have kids, get married, none of those things.”

Nikel Perkins was a three-sport athlete who graduated from Ennis High School. She was a beloved member of her family and a friend to many.

“She was sweet. She was funny. She was nice,” Shenequa said. “She was beautiful inside and out. She was just an outgoing, giving person. I don’t know anyone that had anything bad to say about her. She was just an all around great young lady.”

“Nikel was my go-to person. She’s actually everyone’s go to person,” Tynea said. “She was a friend, she was a nurse, your counselor, whatever you needed her to be, she was there.”

Anyone with Information is asked to call Dallas Police Department Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com .