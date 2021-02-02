Family of young mother who says she was shot by ex-boyfriend demands justice

Aaliyah Hardy said she is keeping in good spirits and hopes her ex-boyfriend is given the highest punishment under the law.

SAN ANTONIO — A family says justice is not being served after a 21-year-old mother was shot and the entire apartment complex put on lockdown over the weekend.

San Antonio police evacuated residents of an apartment complex on Hamilton Wolfe Road in the Medical Center Saturday evening.

Aaliyah Hardy, the mother of a 1-year-old boy, was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend at the apartment complex, according to police.

“I absolutely want justice and right now, my family and I don’t feel that we have any justice,” said LaToya Hardy, aunt of Aaliyah Hardy who lives in New Orleans.

LaToya expressed she learned of what unfolded to her niece three hours after the shooting occurred.

She noted Aaliyah and the suspect, 35-year-old Lamar White, had a toxic relationship, which ultimately led to them breaking up.

“I believe that his intentions were to kill her,” LaToya said.

Authorities say White barricaded himself inside one of the apartment units.

The standoff ended when White surrendered and came out peacefully.

“He’s very toxic, he’s very dangerous to society. I feel that he is a danger to himself,” LaToya said.

Aaliyah told KENS 5 over the phone she is keeping strong and hopes White is given the highest possible punishment under the law.

The quest for justice continues as White remains locked up, but eligible for bond again, even though court records indicate he is already on bond charged with two unrelated felonies.