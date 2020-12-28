Family of man killed by alleged drunk driver on Christmas Eve seeks justice

Andrew Alaquinez remembers his brother, David, as a loving father who enjoyed dancing and making friends with everyone.

SAN ANTONIO — The family of 23-year-old David Alaquinez is grieving just days after he died due to an alleged drunk wrong-way driver.

Alaquinez was one of two people killed on Christmas Eve around 3 a.m. off Southeast Loop 410 following two separate crashed involving the same intoxicated wrong-way driver. The other victim was 33-year-old Jay Mejia.

The early-morning phone call came on Christmas Eve.

“We couldn’t believe it. It was the hardest thing ever,” said Andrew Alaquinez, David’s brother.

San Antonio police say David swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle and ended up hitting an 18-wheeler.

David, a father of a 2-year-old son, died on the scene.

“He loved everybody, he loved music, he loved to dance, he liked to talk to anybody. He’d make friends like it nothing. He was special,” Andrew said.

They were more than brothers. They were best friends.

“I think my brother was the best thing for me. We were close, really close,” Andrew said.

The holidays are meant to bring families together.

“Christmas not going to be the same, New Year’s not going to be the same. It was a tragedy. It’s not fair,” Andrew said.

Andrew has a message for his brother.

“I just want to say to my brother that he’s always going to be in my heart no matter what,” Andrew said.

He has a message for the community.

“Please don’t drink and drive. Please don’t do that,” Andrew said.

The wrong-way driver is 26-year-old Alejandro Montoya Rodriguez. He faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The family of David Alaquinez has a GoFundMe setup to help pay for funeral expenses.