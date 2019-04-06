SAN ANTONIO — A driver slammed into a mother and didn't stop, police said. The victim, 52-year-old Dana Hernandez, survived. As of Monday, she's in intensive care and will not be able to walk for months.

Police said Hernandez was walking to work on Saturday night when the driver, Damaris Acosta, hit her near Bandera and West Woodlawn Avenue on the northwest side.

Bexar County

Hernandez's kids, Christine Juarez and Paul Renteria said they don't understand why Acosta did not stop.

"I mean, accidents happen," Juarez said. "The least she could have done was stop."

Police said another driver saw the hit-and-run and started to follow Acosta. The witness got close and took a photo of Acosta's license plate. However, the Good Samaritan took it a step further. They went back to the scene to hand police the photo with the license plate. Police tracked down Acosta and her vehicle at her home.

"I have heard and read that she was scared," Renteria said. "We are all scared when we get into situations, but you, as a person, should have a heart."

Hernandez's kids haven't left her side at the hospital.

"You only have one mom, and you love your mom," he said.

Hernandez just had surgery, and has a broken pelvis and leg. Her kids said she is strong and will pull through. They're just grateful for the witness who went the extra mile. The family also said two men picked up Hernandez from the road and carried her to safety.

"Thank God there are great people in this world who actually care," he said.

Acosta has bonded out of jail. She is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

The family has established a GoFundMe page for Hernandez, click here for more.

