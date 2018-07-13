DILLEY, TX — UPDATE: Family has come forward and identified the man killed in Friday morning's officer-involved shooting in Dilley as 25-year-old Juan Luna.

Isaiah Luna says his brother Juan visited the park often and he was supposed to meet up with him in Dilley last night, but couldn't make it. He said he found out about the fatal shooting late Friday morning.

"I was literally the last to know," Isaiah Luna said. "I don't blame anyone for that, but from what I know is my brother is gone. He's no longer here and I still can't believe that."

The family has also launched a GoFundMe page.

Police have not yet identified the man, but they say an individual was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Dilley early Friday morning.

Dilley officials said that Luna was shooting a 20 gauge shotgun around 1 a.m. Friday when police approached him at Dilley City Park, southwest of San Antonio.

Dilley police said that Luna pulled out his gun out of his pants before a Dilley police officer fired toward him. The officer reportedly fired one fatal shot.

DPD said that the officer was wearing a body camera, but they don't plan on releasing the footage at this time.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until further notice.

His family says Juan Luna's 26th birthday is this Saturday and he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

"He can handle himself very well but he had a mental illness," Isaiah Luna said. "He was in special ed his whole life."

He said they believe the answers are in the body camera footage and they hope police will step forward and contact the family.

"I want to sit in front of that person tell me exactly what happened even if the video plays out right in front of us," Isaiah Luna said. "I would like to know their standing point and I would like for them to know my family's standing point."

